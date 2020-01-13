Eternity (ENT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Eternity has a market capitalization of $14,428.00 and $279.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eternity coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eternity Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,355,659 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group . The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.