ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 4,206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

