Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $973.54 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00066996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinone, BCEX and Gate.io. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $636.85 million and approximately $973.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01780962 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, Huobi, Coinnest, BitForex, C-CEX, RightBTC, Korbit, Exmo, BCEX, C2CX, Ovis, Coinroom, LBank, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Binance, Coinut, OKCoin International, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, ChaoEX, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinTiger, CPDAX, YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia, EXX, ABCC, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Bittrex, Exrates, Bithumb, Crex24, BTC Markets, Coinone, Coinhub, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Bitbns, Koineks, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, FCoin, Liquid, Kucoin, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, HBUS, Gatehub, Kraken, Upbit, OKEx, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.