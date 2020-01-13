Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 887 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $157.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0017 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

