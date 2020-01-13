Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. 1,028,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,283. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,418.91, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.