Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

