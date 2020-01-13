Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,430.12. The company had a trading volume of 302,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,239.89. The stock has a market cap of $987.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,434.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

