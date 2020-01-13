Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitfinex, BigONE and Upbit. Everipedia has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $624,235.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,774,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,286,744 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

