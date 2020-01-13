Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, 193,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 117,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.15.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

