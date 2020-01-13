Exosis Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, Exosis has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $44,969.00 and approximately $23,879.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,150.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.01772424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.18 or 0.03288684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00611882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00704511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00463813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 489,422 coins and its circulating supply is 324,422 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.