F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.