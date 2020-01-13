F3Logic LLC Increases Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

IYF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.46. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,684. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $138.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5358 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

