F3Logic LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 303.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.78% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $40.45 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.3189 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $15.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

