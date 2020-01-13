Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Farmer Bros reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on FARM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 2,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

