Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price

News coverage about Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Idorsia earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

