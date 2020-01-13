FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $169.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.13.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

FDX stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 65,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

