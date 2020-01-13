FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in FGL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FG opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

