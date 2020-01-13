Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 105,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 122,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.77. 75,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $181.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

