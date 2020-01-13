Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 2,780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. 6,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $116.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.