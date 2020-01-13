Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $158.59 and a 12-month high of $219.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

