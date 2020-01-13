Fire Lotto (FLOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $173,136.00 and $19.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005756 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038109 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00326916 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012317 BTC.
- PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012541 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- 1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008900 BTC.
- Winco (WCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About Fire Lotto
Fire Lotto Token Trading
Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
