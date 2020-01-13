Fire Lotto (FLOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $173,136.00 and $19.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00326916 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012317 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012541 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

