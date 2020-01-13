First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 1,313,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,900. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

