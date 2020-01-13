First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 12,611 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.15. 19,105,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,724,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

