First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.63. 1,959,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $231.96 and a twelve month high of $345.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

