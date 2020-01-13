First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 297,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 72,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 5,552,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.