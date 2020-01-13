First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. 8,656,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

