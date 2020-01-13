First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

