First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 17,887 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,354. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.