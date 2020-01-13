First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,542 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after buying an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

