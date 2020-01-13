First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,768 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. 16,440,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,286,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

