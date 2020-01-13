First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.74. 485,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,889. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

