First United Bank Trust Buys 2,005 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 382,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,010 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $14,777,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,641. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

