First United Bank Trust Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,360,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $119.03. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.98 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

