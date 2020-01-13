First United Bank Trust Sells 1,455 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $2,508,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.07. 13,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,913. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

