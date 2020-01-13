Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s 10th Largest Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.33. 1,700,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

