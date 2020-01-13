Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.93-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-688 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.79 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 3.07-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $15.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. 718,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,748. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.58.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

