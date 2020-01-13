Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $181.29. 29,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,386. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.46 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

