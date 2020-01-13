Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,649. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

