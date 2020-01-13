Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 529,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 232,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 457,907 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the period.

BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,214. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

