Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 4.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. 8,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

