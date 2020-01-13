Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $15.83 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 5.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 375,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. 1,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,743. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

