Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 156,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

