Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.21. 85,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.