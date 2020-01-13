Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

