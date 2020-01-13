Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

