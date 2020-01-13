Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

