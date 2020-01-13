FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $1,430.71. The company had a trading volume of 392,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,434.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

