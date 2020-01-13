FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 773,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,771. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

