FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,594,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,524,000 after acquiring an additional 511,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 561,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 747,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.17. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,972. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

