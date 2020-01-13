FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 35.9% in December

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after acquiring an additional 402,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.40. 1,359,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,262. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $187.95 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.45.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

